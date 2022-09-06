Armenian PM congratulates Liz Truss on election as new PM of United Kingdom

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Lizz Truss on her election as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“I cordially congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party, wishing you good luck in your forthcoming responsible mission.

I am sure that under your leadership and thanks to your rich public administration experience the UK will continue to develop and prosper and bring its significant contribution to overcoming global challenges.

Armenia attaches great importance to further developing and deepening multi-layered cooperation with the UK based on democratic values, practical interests and mutual respect. In this sense I am hopeful that during your administration the Armenian-British relations will receive new momentum and quality for the benefit of our countries’ prosperity and for the welfare of our friendly peoples.

Your Excellency,

As a democratic nation, we attach special importance to major reforms aimed at ensuring the rule of law, fight against corruption, protection of human rights, and in this context we highly appreciate the UK’s continuous support to Armenia and the Armenian society.

2022 is a jubilee year in the Armenian-British relations: we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of establishment of the bilateral diplomatic relations, a new milestone to value mutual relations and outline new prospects of cooperation. During these three decades the relations between our countries developed consistently, encompassing political dialogue, inter-parliamentary and educational-cultural ties and economic cooperation. Nevertheless, I think that there still is untapped potential in our bilateral relations, and I expect to closely cooperate with the new government of the United Kingdom in revealing and utilizing this potential to enrich the Armenian-British agenda with new projects.

I once again congratulate and wish productive work to you, and welfare and successes to the people of the United Kingdom,” the Armenian PM said in a telegram.