4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. October 5-6, Yerevan will be the epicenter of scientific and technological discourse around the most disruptive breakthroughs and frontiers of AI. Organized by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), the Global Innovation Forum (GIF) on “Life-Altering Technologies” is set to explore the impact of novel technologies on human life and put Armenia firmly on the global innovation map. But there is more to GIF than just exceptional people discussing extraordinary ideas in a transformational country.

FAST’s flagship event is back after 2 years. In years past, GIF brought to Armenia over 3500 participants and 200+ exceptional scientists, innovators, and executives from 26 countries representing tech giants like Google DeepMind, Google Brain, Facebook AI, Microsoft, and Flagship Pioneering, and leading academic institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

And the 4th Global Innovation Forum will see world-renowned leaders from Moderna, McKinsey & Company, the World Bank, Flagship Pioneering, CNN and many more. And with more to be announced, GIF22 is shaping up to once again immerse attendees into the cutting edge of AI among leaders of the field. The visionary speaker of GIF22 is Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Moderna, Inc - maker of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

What started off as a 2017 workshop in cooperation with the US National Science Foundation, has morphed into an annual global forum attracting some of the sphere’s top minds. The event originally aimed at connecting the scientific communities in Armenia and abroad, and it still facilitates this bridge while bringing the latest innovation trends to Armenia.

Global luminaries, disruptors, and innovators here, together.

GIF22 is bringing together world-class specialists, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to Armenia to discuss existing innovation trends and emerging challenges, and to collectively explore solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing humanity. Government officials, delegates, and international representatives are also in attendance to provide a policy and governance perspective on these issues.

Distinguished speakers from varied fields will discuss their experiences, successes and failures, technological advancements, and future directions of AI from an interdisciplinary perspective. Together they will confront the challenging questions of ethical AI and the fascinating, and perhaps a little unsettling, possibility of truly thinking machines.

All the tech you expect, and a lot more that you don’t

From the cutting edge of AgriTech, EdTech, and FinTech to the life-saving edge of precision medicine, all the innovations that are transforming our industries and our world will be explored at #GIF22.

Can artificial intelligence help us be more sustainable and what intelligent solutions is it offering our overpopulated cities and urban centers? How are countries like Armenia using AI strategies in things like data protection and digital infrastructure? And how does all this research and innovation get funded, anyway? All these questions and more will be tackled at the Global Innovation Forum.

And for a truly unforgettable experience, GIF will feature the latest in immersion technology and push boundaries at the intersection between art and tech.

Building bridges towards action

Although AI can help in building actual bridges, GIF is building the kinds of bridges that connect visionary thinkers with entrepreneurial doers, ambitious investors with bold innovators, and policy makers with industry shakers. GIF is where relationships are formed, partnerships are established, and the sparks of collaboration are born.

For two days in October, academics and scientists, donors and investors, founders and executives, officials and media reps will all rub shoulders and heads together and make Yerevan a magnificent place to be. At GIF, everyone is someone, and everyone is welcome.

1 Ticket – 5 Illuminating formats

Your GIF ticket is your pass to two full days of insightful presentations, thought-provoking discussions, and vigorous debates on AI and its role in shaping our future as humanity. Distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, and experts will provide their insights on future developments in life-altering technologies via invigorating keynote presentations. Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, will give the visionary speech on the role of burgeoning technologies in shaping the future of humanity and beyond.

For participants who want a more engaged experience, GIF will also feature fishbowl sessions, panel discussions, and Q&As with our speakers. The forum will be capped off by an invite-only social engagement evening with cultural entertainment and immersive experiences, giving attendees an opportunity to unwind and engage with each other in a more casual setting. Whether you’re looking to inspire or be inspired, there is something for everyone. The event seeks to transform the future of Armenia through science and technology, and work towards the bold goal of leapfrogging into a top 10 global innovator nation.

Tickets for this marquee event can be purchased at https://fast.foundation/gif/2022/form