Bavra checkpoint to be temporarily closed Sep. 9
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia said that the Bavra customs checkpoint will be temporarily closed September 9 from 11:00 to 23:00 due to the construction of a new customs checkpoint in Ninotsminda on the Georgian side.
- 17:00 STARMUS could create platform for bringing together scientists to deal with climate change – Chris Rapley
- 16:54 Armenian finished goods exports to Russia growing significantly - economist
- 16:50 Truss appointed as Britain's PM
- 16:00 Armenian President bestows Global IT Award to IBM’s Leon Stok
- 15:36 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
- 15:30 Real reacts to media reports on Zakharyan transfer interest
- 14:27 This conduct can’t in any way contribute to stabilizing situation at border – Armenian military on Azeri disinformations
- 13:38 Armenia soldier gunned down by Azeri troops at border
- 12:24 Freddie Mercury was a SCIENCE fan, reveals Brian May
- 11:50 Armenian PM congratulates Liz Truss on election as new PM of United Kingdom
- 10:39 EU to propose €5 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine
- 09:50 UN Secretary-General condemns attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul
- 09:16 Barcelona, Real interested in Arsen Zakharyan
- 08:45 European Stocks - 05-09-22
- 08:43 US stocks stood at - 05-09-22
- 08:41 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-09-22
- 08:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 05-09-22
- 08:38 Oil Prices Down - 05-09-22
- 09.05-23:37 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss Putin’s expected state visit
- 09.05-21:10 STARMUS VI: World’s foremost expert on chimpanzees awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal
- 09.05-21:03 Armenian PM to depart for Russia
- 09.05-20:47 American poet, essayist Diane Ackerman receives Stephen Hawking Medal during STARMUS VI in Yerevan
- 09.05-20:05 STARMUS VI: Brian May awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in Yerevan
- 09.05-19:50 Golden age for science: STARMUS VI speakers present their reasons of participating in Festival
15:42, 08.30.2022
2977 views STARMUS VI: Brian May and Serj Tankian to perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On in Yerevan
10:40, 08.31.2022
2832 views With uniquely matching interests, Armenia’s progress to be linked with India in "new world order" – researchers
14:03, 09.03.2022
2455 views Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region – Reuters
20:58, 09.01.2022
2327 views Generation AI program launched in Armenia’s Ministry of Education
13:29, 09.03.2022
2263 views Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process, warns Armenian FM