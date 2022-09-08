Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September 2022

Criminal proceedings launched over killing of Armenian soldier 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Criminal proceedings have been launched over the murder case of serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Arman Sargsyan, the Investigative Committee said. 

Soldier Arman Sargsyan (born in 2022) has been killed on September 5 as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting.








