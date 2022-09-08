Armenian Justice Minister and his delegation visit Croatia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andreasyan met with Minister of Justice and Public Administration of Croatia Ivan Malenica, the Armenian ministry of justice said.

This is the first official meeting of the Armenian and Croatian justice ministers during the 30-year-old diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During their meeting the Armenian and Croatian justice ministers discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Croatian Minister presented his country’s achievements in the fields of e-justice and digitization of public services. The minister agreed to continue the cooperation and the exchange of experience in areas of interest.