Schengen visa price for Russians to rise to 80 euros, processing time to extend to 45 days

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The price of Schengen visas for Russians will rise from 35 euros to 80 euros and the processing time will increase from 10 days to 45 days after the visa facilitation agreement is canceled, TASS reports citing the European Commission. 

Also, the approval requirements for multiple-entry visas will get stricter and the list of required documents will expand.

The price of visas can be reduced due to humanitarian reasons.

The new rules will be introduced for an indefinite time until a further ruling by the European Commission and European Council.








