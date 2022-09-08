Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September 2022

Around 1 mln 30 thousand tourists arrived in Armenia since beginning of 2022

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. According to the data obtained from the Border Information Electronic System, 261,834 tourists visited Armenia in August 2022, the Tourism Committee said. 

Around 1 million 30 thousand tourists arrived in Armenia during January-August 2022. 

The top five countries that ensured growth in tourist visits to Armenia are Russia (45%), Georgia (9%), Iran (7%), USA (3%) and Germany (1%).








