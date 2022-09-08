PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Japan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan. The message published by the Prime Minister’s Office reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.

I am glad to note that during the past three decades, friendly relations based on mutual respect, goodwill and mutual benefit have been formed between Armenia and Japan, which are experiencing upward development. We are ready to continue focusing our efforts on deepening active cooperation with Japan.

Armenia is grateful to Japan for its support over the past 30 years, which greatly contributed to the development of various sectors of Armenia. I am confident that the existing political dialogue and high-level mutual visits between our two countries, economic and cultural ties, the strengthening legal framework and the existing cooperation in a number of other areas will allow us to add new content and quality to our rising bilateral relations.

I wish you health and success, and peace and happiness to the friendly people of Japan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.”