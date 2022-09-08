PM Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the President of Brazil

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the occasion of Independence Day. The message published by the Prime Minister’s Office reads as follows,

“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Brazil on the national holiday of the Federal Republic of Brazil, the 200th anniversary of Independence Day.

Armenia is interested in continuing to develop and deepen its multilateral relations with Brazil for the benefit of our two countries and peoples.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to raise our cooperation to a new level in all areas of mutual interest.

I wish you good health and success, and welfare and peace to the friendly people of Brazil.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.