‘For the love of God, let them work’ – Putin on Russian migrants in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes any step and everything that benefits Russian businesses, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum when asked about his view on the Russians who’ve moved to Armenia.

“We welcome everything that benefits Russian business. If the conditions are such that it is more beneficial and easy for people to work in Armenia, then for the love of God, let them work, nothing is holding back,” Putin said, noting that most of the Russians who’ve moved to Armenia are from the IT sector.

Putin said that Armenia is not a foreign country for Russia and one can work in Yerevan and factually live in Moscow.