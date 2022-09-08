Putin maintains permanent contact with Pashinyan over Nagorno Karabakh
15:06, 7 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he maintains permanent contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Nagorno Karabakh issue.
“Naturally one of the most sensitive issues is the situation related to ensuring security around Nagorno Karabakh. We are talking about this during the entire time, we maintain permanent contact,” Putin said during a meeting with PM Pashinyan, TASS reports.
