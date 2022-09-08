Pashinyan, Putin hold meeting in Vladivostok

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Vladivostok on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum, the PM’s Office said.

In his remarks the Russian President said:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, we are in constant touch with you, regular meetings, telephone conversations on current relevant issues, but in any case, meeting you today in person, I consider it important to remind that this year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the fundamental Treaty. Our relations are developing in all directions. We work in our organizations, both in the economic organization, and the CSTO, I mean the insurance of security and stability. You are also planning to be present at the upcoming events within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, where there will be an opportunity to meet once again and talk to the partners.

Among Armenia’s trade-economic partners, Russia is confidently maintaining the first place. The trade turnover has recently increased by around 25-30%. We really notice Armenia’s economic stabilization. A lot has been done by your government on this direction.

Of course, one of the most sensitive issues is the situation connected with ensuring security around Nagorno Karabakh. We also talk to you about this, are in constant touch. And I am happy to talk to you about all these topics during your visit to Russia on the sidelines of the Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The circle of companies and people who are cooperating are expanding in us. Business-operators are also planning to meet in the near future, a provincial forum will also be held. Other events are also planned in humanitarian, culture and education sectors.

Thank you very much for accepting the invitation and visiting the Economic Forum in Vladivostok”.

In his turn the Armenian PM said:

“Thank you very much Mr. President. Let me once again thank you for the invitation to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. Frankly, I liked the Forum (of course, it continues), I am impressed by Vladivostok, it’s an amazing place. I hope there will be other occasions to visit here not only for working purposes, but also for other occasions.

Of course, as you already said, this yer was a very important year for our relations, I mean the jubilees connected with both the CSTO and our bilateral relations.

Russia is Armenia’s closest partner and strategic ally. And especially in these difficult times the constant contacts and the clarification of positions are highly important.

You said, I also want to highlight the mission of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. It should be stated that it is not so easy mission. We have talked about this many times. We highly appreciate the activity of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, in the Lachin corridor, and I think that it is very important to highlight. In general, there are nuances regarding ensuring security in Nagorno Karabakh, which we always discuss, and I think that it will be right to discuss these issues also today.

Issues relating to the commercial relations of our countries are also of traditional nature. It’s very gratifying that in the post-pandemic period our commercial relations have not only been recovered, but also there are some positive developments which we talked about during the Forum.

The agenda of our relations is very full, and I am confident that today as well we will have a comprehensive talk. Once again thank you for the warm welcome”.