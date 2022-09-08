My Step foundation executives meet with representatives of Armenian community in Switzerland 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step charitable foundation Anna Hakobyan and Executive Director of the foundation Mkhitar Hayrapetyan met with a group of representatives of the Armenian community in Geneva, Switzerland, the foundation’s press service said.

The foundation’s mission and goals were presented during the meeting.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan particularly introduced the meeting participants on the 4 programs being implemented by the foundation, which are aimed at revealing the human potential.

Those are “Quanta”, a Master’s degree program in quantum and mesoscopic physics, the Program for discovering the professional potential of war participants, Horizons dual education program and the Program for developing STEM directions in public schools.

The foundation’s executives said that the process of introducing continuous education is a priority for them, with the engagement of all layers of the society. The programs aim at creating opportunities so that people could develop their own knowledge, skills and capacities in this rapidly changing world, they said.