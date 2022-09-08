PM Pashinyan meets with Armenian community of Vladivostok

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the Armenian community of Vladivostok in the Saint Gevorg Armenian Apostolic Church.

Priest Sargis Parakhchyan and the Head of the Armenian community of Vladivostok Harutyun Avedyan welcomed the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan lit a candle in the church and then laid flowers at the cross-stones dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims and the Armenians who died in the Great Patriotic War.

The PM then had a Q&A meeting with the Armenian community representatives. PM Pashinyan addressed his visit to Vladivostok, the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as opportunities for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, unblocking of regional infrastructures and the delimitation with Azerbaijan. PM Pashinyan also spoke about Armenia’s foreign policy, the conditions for businesses in Armenia, the government’s priorities, the military and other topics.