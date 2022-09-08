Azerbaijan believes NK conflict is resolved, whereas Armenia and international community think otherwise – PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Common positions failed to be recorded over the most important issues of concern for the Armenian side during the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the European Council in Brussels, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with the Armenian community of Vladivostok.

“This is particularly about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. What’s Azerbaijan’s view? They believe that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is resolved and that there is nothing left to be discussed. Our position and clearly the position of the international community don’t match with Azerbaijan’s position. It is obvious that particularly Russia doesn’t share that position. During my official visit to Russia the President of Russia and I signed a statement which recorded that we must cooperate in the direction of solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Meaning, Russia is recording that there is a conflict which must be resolved. And this is logical because if there was no conflict the Russian peacekeeping forces wouldn’t be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh now,” Pashinyan said.

He added that during the Brussels meeting both Armenia and Azerbaijan recorded their desire to reach peace. Pashinyan mentioned that absolutely everyone wants peace but everyone has their perception, conditions, results and atmosphere of peace – and this is where conflicts emerge.