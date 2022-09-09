Connections to be opened very quickly after reaching clear agreements – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is sure that the opening of regional connections will be definitely beneficial for Armenia.

“Those who are engaged in economic activity will say how much the presence of connections, railways and roads change. Recently we conducted a study on prices of food, which showed that food is averagely more expensive in Armenia than elsewhere in many other countries. And when we try to understand the problem we reach the transport issue, which has become more acute today. As you know, transport prices had risen before the events in Ukraine. This leads to difficulties for businesses, but first of all it is the consumer citizen who is affected,” Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan said that Armenia is interested in opening the regional connections. “Like, for example transport vehicles can enter and exit Armenia from Georgia and Iran, we don’t oppose the same for Azerbaijan and Turkey. We haven’t been able to reach a final agreement on this issue so far. This is linked with certain legal regulations where our views don’t finally match yet. But I want to clearly say that after reaching clear agreement in this issue we will solve the issue of opening connection and roads very quickly,” Pashinyan said.