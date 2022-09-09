United States Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Ambassador Philip Reeker visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Ambassador Philip Reeker visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on September 8.

Reeker was accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the Head of the Department of Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Armen Yeganyan.

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Harutyun Marutyan presented the history of foundation of the memorial. Marutyan presented the history of the three cross-stones at the memorial which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who were killed during ethnic cleansings committed against the Armenian population in Azerbaijan in the end of the previous century.

Ambassador Reeker laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame, and observed a minute of silence in honor of the memory of the 1,5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Marutyan gifted two volumes of The Armenian Genocide: Prelude and Aftermath. As reported in the U.S. Press – The New York Times to the guest, the museum-institute said in a press release.