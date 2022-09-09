Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September 2022

Egypt confirms its first case of monkeypox 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Egypt has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, The Associated Press reports citing the country’s health ministry. 

The patient is 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. He is in stable condition and has been isolated at a special hospital. 

No other details are reported.








