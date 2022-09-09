Yerevan to host Global Armenian Summit in October 2022

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A Global Armenian Summit will be held in Yerevan from October 28th to 31st. The Summit is organized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, the Office said.

The Summit will serve as a new format and a dynamic platform for the representatives of the Diaspora and local partners to discuss the challenges and problems of pan-Armenian significance. The Summit will cover such topics as national security, protection of Armenian interests, development of strategic sectors of the homeland, repatriation, investment attraction, preservation of Armenian identity, self-organization within the Diaspora, etc.

The Summit will be attended by around 600 participants from more than 40 countries, as well as from Armenia and Artsakh who will represent community structures, organizations, scientific, professional, business, student and youth circles.

There will be 8 panel discussions, 17 sessions and 2 meetings in a free format during the three-day Summit.

Among the speakers are Diaspora-Armenians, experts, community figures, scientists and others. The proposals, solutions, and results achieved at the summit will serve as the cornerstone for developing new approaches to the common pan-Armenian agenda. The summit will provide Armenia and the Diaspora the opportunity to identify priorities and develop a roadmap for future cooperation.

The Office of the High Commissioner is open to proposals and discussions relating to the Summit.

To have a preview of the agenda, click here.