Catholicos Aram I receives AGBU President
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian.
Issues and challenges relating to the Armenia-Diaspora partnership were discussed during the meeting.
