Russian foreign minister’s special representative to visit Armenia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Igor Khovaev, the Russian foreign minister’s special representative on fostering the normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will visit Armenia in the near future, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

“Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Representative Igor Khovaev is in Baku these days to discuss the prospects of signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. A visit to Yerevan for the same purpose is expected in the near future”, Zakharova said.