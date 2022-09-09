Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense reach agreement on peacekeeping, military education

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl on September 8 in the Pentagon, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The Armenian Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting the entire agenda of the Armenian-American defense cooperation was discussed, agreements were reached on deepening partnership in peacekeeping mission, military education, military medicine and other areas.

At the request of the American side, the Defense Minister presented the military-political situation around Armenia, including the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The sides attached importance to efforts aimed at reaching lasting regional peace and stability.

Issues of international security of mutual interest were also addressed.