Armenian Prime Minister hails Queen Elizabeth II’s global contributions in condolence letter to Truss

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence telegram to the Prime Minister of United Kingdom Liz Truss on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the Armenian Government and the Armenian people, I am extending my deepest condolences to you, the Government of the United Kingdom, the Royal Family and the friendly British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. The Queen’s death is a great pain and loss not only for the British, the peoples of the Commonwealth of Nations, but for the entire global community.

During her 70-year reign and years full of challenges, with her wisdom and benevolence, Her Majesty had an invaluable contribution in the development of the United Kingdom, as well as an indelible trace in world history.

Even the calamities of history were unable to disrupt the unbreakable will of Elizabeth II. Her luminous image always symbolized the harmonious combination of a strong stateswoman, at the same time motherhood, femininity and traditions.

The Queen embodying virtually an entire era of history will always remain bright in our memory.

At this difficult moment, the Armenian people join the British people in prayer and share the pain and sorrow,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.