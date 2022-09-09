Fly One Armenia plans expansion of fleet, destinations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Fly One Armenia airline transported 200,000 passengers to various destinations during its first year in the market.

“We believe that 200,000 is indeed a milestone for such a short period of time,” Fly One Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan said at a press conference. “Today we can say that our airline is transporting over 2000 passengers every day,” Ananyan said, adding that Fly One Armenia now has the largest flight destinations among all Armenian airlines.

The frequency of flights to Moscow will be increased soon. Fly One also offers flights to Sochi and St. Petersburg. Soon new Russian destinations will be launched – to Yekaterinburg and Mineralnie Vody. Other current destinations include Georgia, France, Moldova, Turkey and others. The airline is also considering European destinations and details will be released next week.

Fly One Armenia plans to expand its fleet as it currently operates three aircraft. Ananyan said they are making serious investments in developing human capital.

“Fly One Armenia is a rapidly developing company and will continue raising its bar. This one year stood out with consistent work aimed at improving service quality and strengthening passenger trust,” Ananyan said.

As to several problems such as cancellations of certain flights and delays in refunds, Ananyan said their entire team worked to resolve the issues.