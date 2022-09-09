Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September 2022

British Embassy in Yerevan opens condolence book following death of Queen Elizabeth II

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom a condolence book will be opened at the British Embassy in Yerevan for members of the public on Friday 9 September from 14:00 - 16:00 & from Monday 12 - Friday 16 September, 14:00 – 16:00, the embassy said in a statement.

A digital condolence book is available at the Royal family’s official website։ https://www.royal.uk/








