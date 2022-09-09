British Embassy in Yerevan opens condolence book following death of Queen Elizabeth II

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom a condolence book will be opened at the British Embassy in Yerevan for members of the public on Friday 9 September from 14:00 - 16:00 & from Monday 12 - Friday 16 September, 14:00 – 16:00, the embassy said in a statement.

A digital condolence book is available at the Royal family’s official website։ https://www.royal.uk/