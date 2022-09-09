Azeri fake report debunked with facts at 26th ICOM General Conference in Prague

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan attempted to push its falsifications at the 26th ICOM (International Council of Museums) General Conference in Prague but was countered by fact-based debunking from the Armenian delegation.

“They are usually trying to use all platforms to present their false and ungrounded narratives,” ICOM Armenia President Hayk Mkrtchyan said. “They were accusing Armenians in destructions of mosques and so on. Having anticipated this, we had already discussed this with our colleagues at the foreign ministry in Armenia. We showed with facts that their report is fake. We presented the UNESCO national committee report on what has actually happened in Artsakh over the past two years. The report is based on research by prestigious international publications and organizations,” he said.

During the conference agreements were reached to host the seminars of at least 4 international committees in Armenia (literature and composer museums, exhibition exchange, musical instrument and musical museums, as well as staff training committees).