Tallest building in Kansas lit up in Armenian flag colors
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The tallest building in Kansas was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag September 7-8 when the Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan was visiting the US state, his spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.
In honor of Papikyan’s visit the Governor of Kansas proclaimed September 7 as Armenia-Kansas Partnership Day.
