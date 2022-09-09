President of Armenia offers condolences over death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a letter of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the Presidential Office said.

The letter reads:

“I express my deepest condolences to You, the Royal Family and the good British people over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

During the seven decades of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II has been an exemplary monarch, by always serving her life and activity to the welfare of her own country and people.

In the contemporary world Her Majesty became an unequivocal guarantor of the legal state, acting in favor of universal and civilizational values, the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

Queen Elizabeth was a strong individual concerned about the fate of her nation, who was enjoying an unconditional and deep respect in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations.

The death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II is a great loss not only for the British people, but also for the international community”.