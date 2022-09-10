Armenian Defense Minister visits National Defense University in Washington D.C. 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. During his working in the United States the Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited the National Defense University in Washington D.C. where he met with the University President , Lt. Gen Michael Plehn, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a news release.

A number of issues relating to the cooperation in the field of military education were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Papikyan highlighted the development of cooperation between the National Defense Research University of the Armenian Defense Ministry and the National Defense University of the United States.

Lt. Gen Michael Plehn has expressed readiness to contribute to the strengthening of ties and expanding the partnership between the two universities in the field of military education.