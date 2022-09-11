Vice Speaker of Parliament briefs US Co-Chair of OSCE MG on current situation of Armenia- Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan, who is also Armenia’s Special Representative in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, received today new American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip T. Reeker, the Parliament’s press service said.

Ruben Rubinyan briefed the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on the current situation of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process and Armenia’s positions in this regard. The importance of quick implementation of the agreements reached during the last meeting of the Armenian and Turkish Special Representatives was emphasized.