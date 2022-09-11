LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.82% to $2286.00, copper price up by 0.59% to $7856.50, lead price up by 1.89% to $1917.00, nickel price up by 5.70% to $22994.00, tin price down by 0.83% to $21165.00, zinc price up by 1.28% to $3167.50, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $35670.75, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.