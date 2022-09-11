ARMENPRESS joins Abu Dhabi Global Media Congress as media partner

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Media executives from around the world will gather in Abu Dhabi in 2022 November for the very first edition of the Global Media Congress - organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Global Media Congress will offer “countless networking opportunities and take part in a pivotal conference program sharing ground-breaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry,” organizers said. “Offering a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders, the Global Media Congress will facilitate critical knowledge exchange and present opportunities for business partnerships for media professionals from across the globe.”

ARMENPRESS is joining the event as a media partner in a spirit of cooperation with WAM, with whom a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2019. “Such a major media event is highly important for discussing the pressing issues and challenges of the industry and developing methods to resolve them. It is especially noteworthy that tech companies will also participate in the Global Media Congress because in present times the modern technologies and artificial intelligence are an important instrument in the work of media outlets. ARMENPRESS is proud to join the Global Media Congress as a media partner, where we look forward to present our experience to our colleagues from around the world and enhance partnership, as well as get to know the global trends of the industry,” ARMENPRESS Director Narine Nazaryan said.

The event is set to take place from 15-17 November 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The Global Media Congress is organized under the patronage of UAE H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.