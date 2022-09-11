France, Germany demand resolution of ‘Kosovo problem’ from Serbia - President Vucic

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Germany and France with support of the US and Turkey demanded that the Belgrade "resolved the Kosovo problem" shortly, Serbian President Alekasandar Vucic said in his address to the nation after the national Security Council meeting Saturday, reports TASS.

"France and Germany, the largest European states, with support from the US and Turkey, as they said, advocated resolution of the ‘Kosovo problem’ amid a war in Europe," Vucic said.