Charles III formally proclaimed King of Great Britain

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Charles III has been proclaimed as king of the United Kingdom at a ceremony at St James's Palace, BBC reports.

Charles became king immediately following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, but a historic meeting formally confirmed his role on Saturday.

The Accession Council, a body made up of senior politicians, judges and officials, proclaimed him as the monarch in the State Apartments.

It is the first time the historic ceremony has been televised.

The King himself was not present to begin with, but he attended the second part of the ceremony to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

Clerk of the Accession Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith", before declaring "God Save the King".