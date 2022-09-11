Weather forecast in Armenia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that rain is forecast across Armenia in the daytime of September 10, September 11 and 14 in separate regions.

No precipitation is expected on September 12-13, in the night of 14 and in the daytime of 15.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 3-5 degrees on September 10-13.

As for the weather in Yerevan, no precipitation is expected in the capital city in the daytime of September 10, on September 11-13 and in the daytime of 15. Rain is forecast only in the evening of September 14 and in the night of September 15.