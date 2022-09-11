Armenian Minister of Defense visits Arlington National Cemetery in US
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on the sidelines of his working visit in the United States of America, the ministry said in a news release.
Minister Papikyan paid tribute and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
