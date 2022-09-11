Moscow City Day celebrated in Yerevan with photo exhibition and concert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Moscow City Day has been celebrated in Armenia’s capital Yerevan with a photo exhibition and a concert.

The photo exhibition entitled “Moscow is not just a city…” gave visitors an opportunity to see the most beautiful sites, historical-cultural monuments of the Russian capital.

The exhibition was held on September 10 at the Dom Moskvi (House of Moscow) in Yerevan on the occasion of the 875th anniversary of the Russian capital.

Dom Moskvi (House of Moscow) CEO Vahram Karapetyan said that the photos were provided by the Russian Geographical Society. “These works depict today’s Moscow and its dynamics. They show how the city is beautiful these days. I remember Moscow in the 90s, 2000s, then in 2010 and 2020. You can’t believe, but when you come back from Moscow to Yerevan and again travel back, you see that the city has already changed. Moscow is developing so fast and is one of the best capitals in the world”, he said.

He reminded that since 1995 Moscow and Yerevan are partner cities, adding that he is proud of this cooperation being useful for the two countries.

Evgeny Dridze, Deputy Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, who was attending the exhibition, said that he is very happy that the Armenian-Russian relations are always constructive and effective, adding that the House of Moscow plays a big role in it.

“It’s an important project that is developing for already 15 years and with different initiatives and programs contributes to the strengthening of ties between the two countries. The Center is forming a positive attitude to Armenians, Armenia and Yerevan”, he said.

He noted that many Armenians have been in Moscow, know the city and it’s very difficult to show them something new with this exhibition, but in any case they try.

“We have used all resources Moscow has. I think the projects that have been implemented in our city talk about that development. Infrastructure and business are developing”, Dridze added.

The day ended with a concert titled “All shades of Russian song”, performed by artists of Moscow Folk center.