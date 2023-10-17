Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh – Kim Kardashian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV star, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has expressed support to the Jewish people amid the Hamas attacks.

In a statement on Instagram, Kardashian slammed ‘brutal terrorism’ for claiming innocent lives, and said now ‘both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is.’

“As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now, after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves in Artsakh,” Kim Kardashian added.

Below is the full statement released by Kim Kardashian on social media.

“A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time, and I want you to know you are not alone in this. My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world! As human being with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee? Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is. As an Armenian, I am particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years, and now, after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]. They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing. No matter who’s side you are on, or how you have been triggered by the horrors of these past few days, our hearts should always have room for compassion towards innocent victims caught in the cross hairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race and ethnicity. Although I know there is nothing, I can do to personally get rid of the pain of those who are suffering, my family and I are praying for the safe return of hostages, for those that have died and their affected families, for peace for all the innocent, and for the perpetrators of this indefensible violence to be brought to justice. My call to action today, something that we can all do, is simply to reach out to your friends, colleagues, and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn’t speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly. Prayers and Peace always.”