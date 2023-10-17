Government had no contingency plan for Nagorno-Karabakh exodus, response measures were organized within days - PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the Armenian government never planned a contingency plan for the exodus of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and that the response measures were organized within a matter of days.

“I have to say for the record that the first signal coming from all our international partners regarding this situation is the following, they are saying that they are surprised that 100,000 forcibly displaced persons can enter the country in three days and the government is able to care for at least their short-term and mid-term needs. We did not have a plan beforehand, because the depopulation of Nagorno-Karabakh was never in our plans or political desires, even in the logic of crisis management. There was no such issue on our agenda. What’s been done was practically done within days,” the PM said at the Cabinet meeting. He thanked all those involved in the crisis response measures.