PM Pashinyan meets with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

The Head of the EU delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos also participated in the meeting.

“Issues related to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations were discussed, its continuity was emphasized.

Reference was made to the humanitarian situation resulted by the forced displacement of more than 100,000 of our compatriots as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.