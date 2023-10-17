Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

LIVE: Inauguration of Tigran Avinyan as Mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration ceremony of Tigran Avinyan as Mayor of Yerevan has kicked off at Yerevan City Hall.

Avinyan was elected Mayor at the first session of the new City Council on October 10.








