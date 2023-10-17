FM Mirzoyan, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has met with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process were discussed, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

“Ararat Mirzoyan underscored the need for ruling out any encroachment, use of force or the threat of force against Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for continuing the negotiations process in line with the key messages in the statement adopted during the October 5 quadrilateral meeting in Granada,” the foreign ministry said.

Mirzoyan and Klaar also discussed the need to address the forced displacement of the population of more than 100,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the current situation resulting from the factual ethnic cleansing carried out in NK, and the rights and existing humanitarian issues of the Armenians of NK.