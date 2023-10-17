LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-10-23
LONDON, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 October:
The price of aluminum down by 0.32% to $2208.00, copper price up by 0.50% to $8070.00, lead price down by 1.05% to $2078.00, nickel price up by 1.27% to $18685.00, tin price up by 0.98% to $25195.00, zinc price up by 0.20% to $2478.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
