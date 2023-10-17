Russian government seeks to expand petroleum product supplies to Armenia
12:09, 13 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Russian government has submitted to parliament amendments to the agreement with Armenia on cooperation in supplying natural gas, petroleum products and uncut natural diamonds, TASS reports.
The protocol submitted for ratification was signed on June 1, 2023. It envisages the substitution of the option of supplying petroleum resin without exports customs duties with an option of supplying bitumen without exports customs duties.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version