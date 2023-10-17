Issue of enclaves to be resolved during delimitation and demarcation of borders, says Armenian Cabinet minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan has said that all issues related to the enclaves between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be resolved during the delimitation and demarcation process.

As difficult as the contentious issue of enclaves may seem in the Armenian-Azeri talks, the issue is actually simple because there are maps and legal grounds in place pertaining to these areas, he said.

Any territory constituting an enclave must have some legal base, the minister said.

“When two given countries recognize each other’s territorial integrity, this must be followed by the delimitation and demarcation process, as a result of which the borders will be determined in all regards. It’s not the name that matters, but the legal documents. Speaking about enclaves, don’t forget Artsvashen, which is big in size and substantiated with legal regulations. When the delimitation and demarcation process starts, all issues pertaining to the enclaves will be resolved as part of that,” Sanosyan told reporters.