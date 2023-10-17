Russia ready to support Armenia, Azerbaijan in signing peace treaty, says Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in signing a peace treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking at the CIS summit, Putin said that Russia is ready to host the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks.

“The preparation of the peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] is on the agenda to finally put an end to the many years of conflict. The Russian side is certainly ready to provide all possible assistance to its colleagues in this issue. We are particularly ready to organize negotiations in Moscow, in any format necessary,” Putin said.

“We will certainly help in order for the talks to be completed with a signed peace treaty by the leaders of that countries,” he added.

President Putin said that Russia made significant efforts during the past three years to prevent escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and end the hostilities.