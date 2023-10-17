Netherlands expresses readiness to continuously support reforms in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On October 13, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia Jaap Frederiks.

Simonyan said that Armenia is interested in further deepening and strengthening the Armenian-Dutch friendly relations, stressing the development of the parliamentary relations between the legislative bodies, the parliament’s press service said in a readout.

Touching upon the regional issues, he emphasized that Armenia does not stop making great efforts for establishing long-term peace in the region.

Alen Simonyan underscored that Armenia is ready for signing a treaty on peace and establishment of relations with Azerbaijan, remaining faithful to agreements reached in Brussels on 14 December 2021, in Prague 6 October 2022 and in May 2023.

Frederiks said that to establish peace in the region it is important that Azerbaijan also recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia.

Reference was made to a number of issues regarding the further fate of the forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, prioritizing the unconditional exercise of security and rights. The opportunities of imposing international sanctions on Azerbaijan were discussed.

Jaap Frederiks commended the ratification of the Rome Statute by the Armenian parliament, describing it as highly important move. He also mentioned that his country is ready to continuously support the sectoral reforms being implemented in Armenia.