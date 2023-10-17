Use of force is unacceptable – State Department on Armenia-Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The US considers the use of force to be unacceptable and calls for direct dialogue between Yerevan and Baku to resolve the conflict, the US State Department said in response to a query from the Voice of America to comment on the POLITICO article that Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned US lawmakers that Azerbaijan may invade Armenia in coming weeks.

In response, the State Department said that “the US continues to cooperate with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the highest levels, seeking dignified and lasting peace, where the rights of everyone are respected. The use of force is unacceptable, and direct dialogue is of important significance for the resolution of this long lasting conflict.”

The State Department also said that “the US supports the Armenian government’s efforts to help the displaced find shelter and comfort in Armenia in close cooperation with humanitarian organizations. We express our empathy to the displaced persons, realizing the shock and trauma they are going through, and what uncertainty they are facing.”

The US State Department added that Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to protect the peaceful civilians and guarantee humane treatment for all, including those who are suspected of war crimes.

“Azerbaijan also bears responsibility for its armed forces to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, which regulates military operations, protection of peaceful civilians and humanitarian treatment against combatants.”