France contributes €1 million to WFP for Armenia response efforts following NK exodus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. France has allocated €1 million for the United Nations World Food Programme’s (WFP) emergency response efforts in Armenia, WFP Armenia said on X.

“Proud to announce a generous €1million contribution from France to WFP's emergency response efforts in Armenia, following meeting between WFP Chief Cindy McCain and [French] Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in NYC. Strengthening our partnership to support those in need,” WFP Armenia said.

French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said the funds will be directed to meet the needs of Armenia following the forced displacement of 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.