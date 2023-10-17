Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

Armenian President signs into law Rome Statute ratification bill

Armenian President signs into law Rome Statute ratification bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed into law the bill on ratifying the Rome Statute (the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court), which was adopted by parliament on October 3, the president's office said in a statement. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]